The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,355 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of The Pennant Group worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after buying an additional 1,066,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $16,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,162,000 after buying an additional 210,964 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

PNTG stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $776.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

