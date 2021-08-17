The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Evercore ISI

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. decreased their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $95.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.97. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

