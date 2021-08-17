The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 239.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,756 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,044,303,000 after purchasing an additional 153,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,544,000 after purchasing an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.92. 868,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $55,808,451. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

