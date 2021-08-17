The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $55,808,451 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $304.92. 868,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,311. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $308.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Barclays upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

