The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce $5.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.90 billion. The Southern reported sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $22.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $22.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Southern.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09. The Southern has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.