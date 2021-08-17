The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$94.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.
Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.68. 90,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,137,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,332,000 after purchasing an additional 228,549 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,708,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,212,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.
About The Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
