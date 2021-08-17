The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$94.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.68. 90,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,137,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,332,000 after purchasing an additional 228,549 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,708,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,212,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

