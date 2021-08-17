The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$94.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.82.

Shares of TD stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$85.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,608. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$57.44 and a twelve month high of C$89.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.46.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5388706 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

