The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $787,800.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50.

On Monday, July 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,749,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,620. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

