The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $787,800.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50.
- On Monday, July 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00.
Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,749,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,620. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
