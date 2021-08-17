The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $85.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

TTD stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.30. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $13,892,939. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

