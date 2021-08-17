The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $85.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.
TTD stock opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.30. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $97.28.
In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $13,892,939. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 3.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
