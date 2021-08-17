The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $29,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

DIS traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,466,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,470. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

