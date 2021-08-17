The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WEGRY stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

