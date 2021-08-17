THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $136,511.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000707 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

