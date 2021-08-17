Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $68,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.21. 8,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $554.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

