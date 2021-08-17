Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Increased by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.7% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 342.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

TMO stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $553.81. 13,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $554.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.