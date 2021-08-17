Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $139.44 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00051527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.58 or 0.00340107 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00045612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,150.63 or 0.02452281 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

