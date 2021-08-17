THETA (THETA) Price Hits $6.78

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, THETA has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.78 or 0.00015159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $6.78 billion and approximately $525.15 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00834884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00046711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00100600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00153933 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

