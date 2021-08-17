Thingschain (TIC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $43,832.90 and approximately $77.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,969.84 or 1.00065539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00080843 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000993 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

