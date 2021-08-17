Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $67,838.53 and approximately $67,817.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.93 or 0.00390636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

