Thore Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $43,475.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $63,512.04 and approximately $43,475.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00372733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

