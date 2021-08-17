ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.57. 1,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 585,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.79.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,501,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,157,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

