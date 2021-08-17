ThreeFold Price Reaches $0.0419 on Top Exchanges (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $6,444.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00053526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00127662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00159626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,894.06 or 0.99975406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.36 or 0.00913849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.24 or 0.07008655 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

