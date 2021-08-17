Tierion Price Hits $0.12 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Tierion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.97 or 0.00936281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00050272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00170322 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.