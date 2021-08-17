TIM (NYSE:TIMB) vs. Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Critical Analysis

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIM and Atento’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.59 $357.68 million $0.75 14.64 Atento $1.41 billion 0.25 -$46.88 million ($0.72) -32.81

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40% Atento -3.79% -6.46% -0.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TIM and Atento, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atento 0 0 1 0 3.00

TIM currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.27%. Atento has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.84%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Atento.

Risk & Volatility

TIM has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Atento shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TIM beats Atento on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services. In addition, the company offers digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; and handset models from various manufacturers for sale through its dealer network, which includes its stores, franchises, and authorized dealers, as well as provides co-billing services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications, banking, and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, services, public administration, travel, healthcare, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

