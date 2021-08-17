tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Up 1.8%

tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.29). Approximately 25,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 283,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.50 ($3.23).

TBLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.85) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £508.39 million and a PE ratio of 126.00.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

