TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Tops $7.89 on Top Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $421.57 million and $19.44 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.89 or 0.00016824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00016924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.09 or 0.00942196 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00164023 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

