TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

X opened at C$137.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$133.48. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TMX Group to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$155.00.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

