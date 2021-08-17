TokenPay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $145,270.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.61 million and $145,270.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,728.79 or 1.00106092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00037144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00080183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000993 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

