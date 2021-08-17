Toll Brothers (TOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

