Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,960,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the July 15th total of 11,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

