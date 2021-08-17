TOP Price Reaches $0.0030 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. TOP has a market cap of $16.68 million and approximately $835,789.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOP has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00016924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.09 or 0.00942196 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00164023 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars.

