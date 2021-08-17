Tornado Cash Achieves Market Cap of $53.19 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $50.55 or 0.00107725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $53.19 million and $8.66 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00134392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00158810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,919.49 or 0.99997065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.13 or 0.00914585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.57 or 0.06859570 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,407 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

