Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,846 Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 186,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. 33,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,004. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

