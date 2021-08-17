Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,087 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.