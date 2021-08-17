Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,741 shares during the quarter. iShares CMBS ETF makes up 3.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 1.94% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $14,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMBS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,505. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.56.

