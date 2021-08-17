Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SCHV traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $70.63. 6,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

