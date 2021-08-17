Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 83,975 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,975 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 1.08% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

NYSEARCA SHYD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. 1,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

