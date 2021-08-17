Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 160,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,072. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.80.

