Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 1.33% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $14.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

