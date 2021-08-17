Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,114. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $139.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

