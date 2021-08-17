Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,332,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after buying an additional 81,808 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $117.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,163. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

