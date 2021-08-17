Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,198 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.52. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $74.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.