Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 18,325 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,325 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises about 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 1.13% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRIG remained flat at $$25.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,322. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

