Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 29.3% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 53.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NYSE NTG opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.29. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

