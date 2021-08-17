ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TBLT opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.56.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 41.02%.
ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
