Traders Buy Large Volume of inTEST Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,774% compared to the average volume of 111 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. 249,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,525. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. inTEST has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in inTEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in inTEST by 66,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in inTEST by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

