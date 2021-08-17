Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 111,603 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,040% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,554 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Qudian alerts:

NYSE:QD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 1,198,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,679. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.71 and a quick ratio of 23.71. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $394.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.