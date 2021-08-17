TradeUP Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 24th (NASDAQ:UPTDU)

TradeUP Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:UPTDU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 24th. TradeUP Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

UPTDU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. TradeUP Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

