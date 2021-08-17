Trading S.A. Ares Sells 6,313 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $38,698.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $322,592.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,209,277.71.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19.

PGEN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 535,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Security LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 156,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after acquiring an additional 421,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 726,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 334,776 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

