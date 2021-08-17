Trainline (LON:TRN) Shares Down 4.4%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 327.40 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 338.40 ($4.42). Approximately 894,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,520,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354 ($4.63).

TRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 414.60 ($5.42).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 309.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

In other news, insider Brian McBride acquired 18,684 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85).

About Trainline (LON:TRN)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

