Tranche Finance Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $65,945.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001748 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

